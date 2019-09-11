Under stars and stripes

ATV drivers cruise through Chisholm under a gigantic American Flag to start Saturday's Schnorr's Mud Run. The ride benefits the Hometown Hero Outdoors program and the Fishing with Vets program.

 Mark Sauer

