HIBBING — In the first event of its kind, a busload of engineers and scientists from the Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth toured the Iron Range in an effort to introduce new professors to the region and strengthen connections to the area.
“We have new faculty and department heads from around the world and we wanted to connect them with intellectual resources and people on the Iron Range to understand students and the workforce,” SCSE Dean Wendy Reed told the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
Between Aug. 14-16, the group toured three regions of the Range, the west in Grand Rapids, central in Hibbing, and east from Virginia to Tower.
The stops included: Blandin Paper Mill, a forest and timber stand and a Minnesota Power facility last Wednesday; the Natural Resources Research Institute, the Department of Natural Resources Core Library and Wetlab, and alumni reception at the Minnesota Discovery Center last Thursday; and Mesabi Trail, Polymet, the Heritage Center at Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Duluth harbor with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority last Friday.
Last Thursday, Steven Koski, a research scientist from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Hibbing, stood before the group and explained that his job at the local research site involved evaluating the effects of mining in the state.
“The DNR performs environmental research related to mining used for environmental reviews and permitting processes,” Koski, who earned his master’s degree in chemistry from UMD in 2014, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
According to the DNR, the state completed construction of the Core Library and Wetlab in Hibbing in 1995. Today, scientists like Koski are here conducting at least five studies, such as the Duluth Complex leach pile, Ely Greenstone weathering experiment, geomembrane integrity study, weather monitoring station and wetlands on tailings.
Moe Benda, the director of the University’s Iron Range Graduate Engineering Education Program, which provides distance learning opportunities to professionals in mining or related engineering fields, described how it was helpful for those touring the facility to get on-the-ground understanding of how the state has been studying minings effects on the environment.
“We are a student-focused university working on real-world problem solving,” Benda told the HDT. He further explained how faculty and students are currently researching “beaver habitats, invasive species, sulfide effects on wild rice and the socio-economic impacts of mining.”
SCSE is the largest collegiate unit at UMD and has 3,440 undergraduates and more than 300 graduate students, Reed said. It is home to 10 academic departments, as well as the Large Lakes Observatory, the U MD Air Force ROTC program, and the Iron Range Engineering program.
To learn more, visit http://www.d.umn.edu/scse/.
