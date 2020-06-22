IRON RANGE — A 24 year-old Ramsey man remains in serious condition after crashing his all-terrain vehicle over the weekend near Chisholm, authorities said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 24-year-old Michael D. Emmel at about 6 p.m. Saturday on the Chisholm ATV trail after he lost control of his vehicle while rounding a corner and striking a tree, according to a press release. Emmel was airlifted to a Duluth based hospital.
The Chisholm Police Department, Chisholm Ambulance and Hibbing Fire and Ambulance departments assisted at the scene.
In other news, a Mountain Iron man also remains in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend in Great Scott Township.
Deputies located 50-year-old Daniel Hanson at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday on Old Highway 169 in the township roughly three miles east of Buhl, according to a press release. Hanson had been traveling westbound on the highway when he lost control of his motorcycle and dipped off road. Hanson was transported by the Virginia Ambulance to the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital and then airlifted down to a Duluth hospital.
