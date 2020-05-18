HIBBING — St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has charged two men in connection to a “sounds of shots incident,” the chief of the Hibbing Police Department announced Monday morning.
The charges came four days after Nicholas Ryan Champa, 22, allegedly shot a gun in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue East in Hibbing. He was charged for second-degree assault, being in possession of a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property, all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor count called an intentional point at another.
Levi Jean Jacobson, 24, was charged with aiding an offender and receiving stolen property, both felonies, in addition to a gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
As of Monday afternoon, the two men were in the custody of the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. Champa’s bail has been set at $150,000. Jacobson’s bail remains $75,000.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in a news release Friday morning that officers had been dispatched to a residential neighborhood in Hibbing for “the report of the sound of a single gunshot.” Dispatch told officers en route to the scene that “a silver passenger car left the area at a high rate of speed.”
Eye-witnesses on scene told officers that a fight had occurred in the area located several blocks from the Memorial Building.
No injuries were reported.
The Minnesota State Patrol located a suspect driving the vehicle a short time later on Highway 37. Patrol officers made a traffic stop, arrested the males and transported them to the Virginia Jail where they are awaiting charges from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Eveleth Police Department assisted in the incident.
Public records from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shows that Champa has been convicted of five crimes since 2016, including felony counts of fifth-degree drug possession, third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm and counterfeiting of currency. Jacobson has been convicted of one felony of third-degree burglary and one misdemeanor of receiving stolen property, stemming from an incident in 2015, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension database.
