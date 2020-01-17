BALKAN TOWNSHIP — Three individuals have filed for candidacy in Balkan Township.
Incumbent Anita Novak and Misty Hendrickson have filed for a two-year term as clerk, according to the township office.
Incumbent Pete Clevenstine was the lone candidate to file for a three-year term as supervisor.
Filing opened on Dec. 31, 2019 and closed at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.
The township election and annual meeting are scheduled to take place on March 10. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Election Day, at the Balkan Community Center.
