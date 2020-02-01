HIBBING — Earlier this week, the Minnesota State higher education system announced its support of merging the Northeast Higher Education District schools into one accredited college.
In an effort to combat declining enrollment, the trustees unanimously approved the first step toward combining enrollment of about 2,900 full-time students now enrolled at Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College. There are no plans to close any of the NHED campuses located in Ely, Eveleth, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, International Falls or Virginia.
NHED Interim President Michael Raich, the former provost of the HCC, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that “restructuring our five colleges into one accredited institution with six campuses will have many long-lasting benefits for our region.”
“We will create seamless learning experiences for students across the region, expand academic programming regionally, strengthen regional employer, university, and K-12 paternships, and improve operational efficiencies,” Raich said in an emailed statement. “Operating our six campuses under a single accreditation will allow us to leverage the capacity and flexibility of a larger, cohesive college while still maintaining the important individual campus identities that our communities have grown to trust.”
Raich explained that the NHED officials will work with the Higher Learning Commission, the organization that accredits the colleges and universities of Minnesota State to determine the steps and the application process for merging accreditations.
“The process will be evolutionary and will take several years to reach full implementation,” he said.
The new model should be in place by the fall semester of 2022.
The Associated Press recently reported that while the colleges in NHED share a president and some services, “the colleges competed for students and had their own budgets, academic programs, enrollment management systems, accreditation and sports programs.”
In August 2019, HCC Interim Provost Aaron Reini gave the HDT a tour of the local community college, where an estimated 1,470 students were expected to start classes for the 2019-2020 academic year. Mirroring a nationwide trend of declining enrollment, the number of students there represented a drop in students from the 1,572 headcount in 2018-2019 and 1,766 in 2017-2018 school years.
Like other institutions, the fall in students has impacted HCC’s funding, but Reini had said the administrators have worked hard to balance their budgets. At the time, Reini reported a budget of $11 million for the 2018-2019 school year, with $200,000 in the black.
“With a decade-long decline in enrollment, we have an increasingly tight budget,” Reini said. “But for the last several years, we have not finished in the red thanks to the stewardship of the previous leadership.”
In an effort to recruit and retain the existing college-age population, the community college was promoting its low-cost tuition of $181.70 per credit for residents and $228.28 for non-residents. Reini told the HDT that the school had the “fifth lowest tuition of all colleges and universities in the state.”
To keep balancing the budget and counteract the dip in enrollment, school administrators had been “looking to reach out to local industries and businesses and working with our sister colleges to use resources intelligently,” said HCC Interim Dean of Academics Jessalyn Sabin, who described how the school staff worked with the NHED schools now seeking to merge into one accreditation.
