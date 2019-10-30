Trunk or treat

Wesley United Methodist Church held their annual Trunk or Treat event last Sunday afternoon in Hibbing. Many area children dressed up and braved the cold to play games, collect prizes and candy and enjoy a light lunch.

 Photo submitted

