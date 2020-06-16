President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday banning the use of choke holds by police, except when an officer believes his or her life is in jeopardy, and which also encourages police departments to improve training on use of force.
The order comes as the president faces tremendous pressure to take action following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police last month.
In a Rose Garden ceremony, which at times sounded like a campaign speech, Trump said Americans "demand law and order." "They may not say it, they may not be talking about it," he said, "but that's what they want."
Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota, attended the signing event.
“I was proud to be at the White House today as President Trump signed an Executive Order on safe policing for all Americans,” Stauber said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “The death of George Floyd calls for lasting change, and I am proud to see the President take decisive action on this issue.”
Stauber added, “As a former police officer of 23 years, I know firsthand the incredible work that police officers do in our communities. In the coming days, I will be working on pragmatic solutions and introducing legislation to ensure more accountability and transparency within police departments while helping our law enforcement officers to safely perform their jobs.”
According to senior White House officials, the order will create a database to track police officers with multiple instances of misconduct, and use federal grants to encourage departments to meet certain higher certification standards on use of force.
It would also call on departments to involve social workers and mental health professionals on calls dealing with homelessness, mental illness and addiction.
The order does not address concerns by many that police treat African Americans and people of color unfairly. The focus, instead, is on breaking down barriers and bringing communities together and not demonizing the police.
On Tuesday the president, as he has in the past month, forcefully defended law enforcement, saying, the number of bad officers was "very tiny."
And he denounced proposals to defund police departments, saying in many departments were underfunded and under supported.
Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon on policing and community relations as Senate Republicans continue work on a policing bill they are expected to unveil this week.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would, among other measures, ban choke holds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.