HibTac's truck 227 is guided into its new home at the Hull Rust Mine View Tuesday afternoon. The 240-ton truck will be the center piece of the popular tourist site.

Kathleen Roddy is all smiles after finishing her ride in a 240-ton mine truck as it made it's way to the Hull Rust Mine View in Hibbing Tuesday afternoon. Roddy had her name selected in a drawing to take the truck's final drive.

