HIBBING — Today is Halloween, and the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to dress up the kids and take them trick-or-treating downtown.
Chamber president Vicki Hagberg said the Trick or Treat on the Street typically sees more than 500 trick-or-treaters flaunt their masks and costumes along the business-packed avenue.
This year, 34 businesses stretched between the 2800 block of First Avenue and the 700 block of Howard Street have agreed to flaunt bright orange flyers in their doorways as a sign they are participating in the event that runs between 3-5 p.m. today.
“Some of the businesses are staying open later than normal business hours,” Hagberg said. “That’s great. It’s a way to give back to the community.”
She added, “From the Chamber’s point of view, this is a good opportunity to showcase our business in the downtown area and get foot traffic that reminds people of all the great services and retail that we have in our downtown area. Plus, it’s really fun to see all the kids in costumes every year.”
In recent years, several businesses have relocated or started up anew in downton area.
“There’s an air of excitement for new development in our downtown area and added vibrancy to businesses,” Hagberg said.
