Travel for tournament

The Hibbing sixth grade girls basketball team traveled to Bemidji to play in their Pride of the North Tournament which took place on Feb 28-29th. The girls had a close loss to East Grand Forks in the championship game which was played at BSU Image. Top from left: Ceelie Gibson, Maddy Johnson, Alexis Mackie, Shaylee McLaughlin, Avah Weinreiss, Bottom left: Isabella Moenkedick, Aylah Abate and Bella Janisch.

 Photo submitted

