Traffic light checkup

Larry Pervenanze of the Chisholm Public Works Department conducts maintenance on the traffic signal on the corner of Lake Street and First Avenue on Wednesday in Chisholm.

 Marie Tolonen

Larry Pervenanze of the Chisholm Public Works Department conducts maintenance on the traffic signal on the corner of Lake Street and First Avenue on Wednesday in Chisholm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments