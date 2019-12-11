IRON RANGE — A deal struck Tuesday between House Democrats and the White House to revamp a North American trade deal was universally lauded by the Iron Range and the mining industry.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA, replaces the much maligned North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), with both Republicans and Democrats calling it an improved deal that will benefit American business.
Congress is expected to vote on the agreement after the impeachment trial next year.
“This trade agreement will expand our markets, add close to $63 billion to the economy, and create 176,000 new jobs — with thousands of jobs coming to Minnesota,” said Republican Representative Pete Stauber, who represents the Iron Range region, in a statement. “I have supported this trade agreement from day one and I applaud President [Donald J.] Trump for delivering this win to Minnesota’s farmers, manufacturers, businesses, and families.”
NAFTA eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers involving the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Critics called it a job killer for Americans because it encouraged factories to move south of the border, capitalize on low-wage Mexican workers and ship products back to the U.S. duty free.
Renegotiating the deal was a top priority for the Trump administration, which garnered Democratic support through the new pact that supporters say is more protectionist and labor-friendly.
“The updated draft agreement now has enforcement provisions that can help make a difference. There is still a great deal of work to do in terms of implementing, monitoring and enforcing the provisions, but the base for progress is there,” United Steelworkers International President Thomas M. Conway said in a statement.
Conway added that the Steelworkers have concerns about definitions for North American-sourced aluminum as written in the USMCA, saying the union is trying to protect jobs in smelting and casing. He called on U.S., Mexican and Canadian leaders to be invested in the industry.
According to Reuters, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made a last-minute demand to restrict the definition of what would constitute North American steel and aluminum under automotive rules of origin, calling for the metals to be “melted and poured” only in North America.
Mexico has agreed to the demand on steel if the rule took effect at least five years after the trade pact’s ratification.
Kelsey Johnson, president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota, said Canada and Mexico have been the industry’s closest trading partners and the impacts of USMCA will go beyond steel and iron ore in Minnesota.
The organization has been widely supportive of the renegotiated trade deal since talks began.
“We believe this more solidly strengthens the position of American steel and American iron ore production,” she said over the phone. “Beyond that, it strengthens North American steel and iron ore production.”
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.
