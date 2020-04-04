• Total of 789 lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota, up 47 cases from April 2
• 22 reported deaths statewide
• 156 Minnesotans have been hospitalized
• 86 currently hospitalized with 40 in intensive care; the rest are recovering at home
• St. Louis County has 13 total cases of coronavirus; no deaths
• Gov. Tim Walz’s ‘stay at home’ order remains in effect until April 10
• Dine-in services at bars, restaurants closed until May 1
• K-12 public schools closed until May 4
• Governor has signed $330M COVID-19 Response Package
• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15
• At least 297,397 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment applications
• Health care providers statewide postpone elective surgeries
• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies
• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections
• Hibbing Community College and Hibbing Public Schools remain closed
*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.
