ELY — Tourism got off to slow start in Ely this summer — the “end-of-the-road” town and gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that relies heavily on visitor traffic.
Stores such as Pengal’s Basswood Trading Co. — which caters to the tourist crowd selling Ely and BWCAW apparel and memorabilia, along with an assortment of northwoods goods — make up a good chunk of Ely’s main drag.
But like small businesses everywhere, restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have posed challenges, said Eva Sebesta, executive director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
Local businesses and restaurants, however, have tackled those hurdles, and “as restrictions have loosened, we are seeing more visitors headed north,” she said. “As more and more things open up, there’s been a larger surge of people.”
Establishments have made the proper modifications to keep everyone safe and well, she said.
“Businesses have worked hard to meet and achieve health and safety regulations … to make sure customers, visitors and guests are all safe and feel comfortable,” Sebesta said. “The great thing about Ely is it’s a wilderness, social distancing destination to begin with.”
Another good thing is that popular tourist attractions have opened their doors the public — later than normal; but nonetheless, they are accepting visitors, she said.
That means Boltz, Denali, Grayson, and Axel, the exhibit pack of wolves at the International Wolf Center, and Ted, Lucky, Holly and Tasha, black bears at the North American Bear Center, are ready to entertain and educate guests.
Visitors can also step back in time and learn about the famous “Root Beer Lady” at the Dorothy Molter Museum.
Some attractions are operating at limited capacity and requiring face masks and online preregistration. Social distancing is encouraged and exhibits are being routinely sanitized.
The IWC is still holding some of its programs, including daily wolf enrichment actives at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. “to ensure visitors have a chance to see (the wolves) if they have been out of view” through the floor-to-ceiling wolf observation windows, said Krista Harrington, interpretive center manager.
Checking websites for details throughout the summer is the best bet, said directors of the centers.
Resorts and outfitters are also open and taking precautions.
At Moose Track Adventures, which offers outfitting, guided fishing and canoe trips and cabin lodging, social distancing is no problem, said owners Jim and Joan Blauch.
Located in an “isolated oasis” seven miles outside of Ely, the resort has employed may measures to keep guests safe while visiting, Jim Blauch said.
For example, canoes are being pressure washed and scrubbed with a bleach solution.
“We purchased a medical-grade UVC light to bring into the cabins,” he added. The handheld device which uses UV disinfection to destroy bacteria and viruses is being used on all commonly touched surfaces.
Paul Pengal, owner of Pengal’s Basswood Trading Co., said visitor traffic is “slowly getting better.” It picked up around the third week of June when most school districts in the country had concluded distance learning held during the pandemic.
Visitors from other parts of the country seemed hesitant initially about making plans, in part, perhaps, because “different states have different (COVID-19) rules and some are not sure what the rules are,” Pengal added.
It also seems that tourist numbers are down in certain age groups, such as seniors who may be taking more precautions during the pandemic, he said.
Like most stores, Pengal’s has plexiglass dividers at the checkout, hand sanitizer, and signs encouraging patrons to keep their distance from other shoppers.
Sebesta said tourists have been “under the same types restrictions” in their hometowns, and she expects they are understanding of safety rules at various businesses and attractions.
“As a chamber we completely support that to make sure customers and visitors are all safe,” she said, adding that despite it being an unusual tourist season, Ely is open for business, whether visitors are looking for a day trip or a longer getaway.
