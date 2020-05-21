State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, mailed his affidavit of candidacy from the Iron Range to the Minnesota Secretary of State due to COVID-19 restrictions. Submitting his re-election bid via snail mail instead of in person was a sign of the times, as the long-time politician seeks out a seventh term in the State Senate District 6.
“While I filed via long-distance due to COVID-19, I can assure you that I am totally accessible and I hope to continue to serve as your voice in St. Paul for another term,” Tomassoni said in a news release Wednesday. “We have unfinished work to do in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. My experience, long-established relationships, and knowledge of the legislative process will be key factors when finalizing what will be a very difficult budget in the 2021 legislative session.”
A graduate of Chisholm High School, Tomassoni graduated from the University of Denver before playing professional hockey in Italy. He was a member of Team Italy in four World Championships, winning two gold medals as well as playing in 1984 Winter Olympic Games in Sarajevo. He returned to his home state of Minnesota in 1991 and was first elected to the House in 1992.
He has served in the state legislature for 28 years. He currently serves on the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy Committee, the Capital Investment Committee, and is the ranking DFL member on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee. Tomassoni and his wife, Charlotte, live in Chisholm. They have three grown children and six grandchildren.
Tomassoni is one of several regional politicians who filed for candidacy with the secretary of state office, which opened up for filings on Tuesday.
Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht, a DFLer, submitted her election bid for State Senate District 5. Incumbent State Sen. Jason Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, has yet to submit his re-election bid for the seat. Joe Abeyta filed to run as a DFLer for District 5B State Representative against Republican incumbent Sandy Layman, who filed for re-election.
State Sen. Thomas Bakk, DFL-Cook, submitted his re-election bid for District 3. Bakk served in the House for eight years, before becoming elected to the chamber in 2002. He was the Senate DFL minority leader for nearly a decade, before being usurped in February by State Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury.
Jen McEwen, a DFLer who is a plaintiff's attorney and the board president of the Damiano Center in Duluth, submitted her election bid for District 7. The Minnesota DFL has endorsed McEwen over incumbent State Sen. Erik Simonson, DFL-Duluth, who has yet to submit his re-election bid for the seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.