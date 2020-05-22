Together again

John and Margaret Whitehead hold hands outside of Edgewood Vista in Virginia. The couple have been married for 74 years and were seeing each other for the first time in three months. John, 95, lives at the assisted living facility and Margaret, 93, lives in a separate facility.

 Photo submitted

