Tinker at heart

Joseph Caroon is a tinker at heart and a good father and friend. Recently with the Covid-19 pandemic, he’s been putting his 3d printer to good use by printing face shields to be donated to Fairview to help supply their PPE requirements in short supply.

 photo submitted

