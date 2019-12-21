Time for some holiday cheer

Members of the Chisholm Happy Hatters gathered for some caroling last week at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. While there, the group also made a donation to the Heritage manor Activity Fund. In back row are: Geri Scaia, Kathy Kosel, Kathy Laine, Kathy Philipich, Eileen Jensen, Phyllis Feznick and Nancy Simons. In the front row are: Florence Marturano, Dionilla Valentini and Gena Baron.
