Threat, no active shooter, at Mesabi Range College

VIRGINIA — A phone threat placed to Mesabi Range College late Friday morning resulted in a Grand Rapids person being detained by police.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, the Virginia Police Department was dispatched the college campus in Virginia for reports of a phone threat on the college. Two officers arrived on scene and entered the college through the front doors, both without guns drawn.
Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said in a press release, issued shortly before noon, that an emergency text message went sent to students and staff, but there was no active shooter.
“Officers investigated the incident and the caller was located in Grand Rapids, MN and is currently detained by law enforcement,” Mattson wrote.
A text message and email alert from the college went out at approximately 11:11 a.m. saying there is an active shooter or violent intruder on campus, and that a description and location was unknown.
It advised recipients to “Evacuate if it is safe to do so, Lockdown if you are unsure, Counter as a last resort.”
About 20 minutes later a second text message alert said there was a threat toward the college, that police were notified and there would be “limited access to the college until further notification,” while asking people to report suspicious activity.
Two automated calls were also placed around the same time, which advised of only a threat to the college campus.
Initial reports of the threat indicated the suspect threatened to “shoot up” the college, according the Virginia Police Department Facebook update, and the lockdown was issued for precautionary reasons.
Inquiries placed to Mesabi Range College about the first active shooter message were not returned.
This isn’t the first false report of an active shooter on the Iron Range in recent months. In May, Hibbing High School and surrounding schools went on lockdown over reports of an incident that picked up steam over social media.
Instead, an incident happened near the building and a lockdown was initiated for precautionary reasons.
