Thought for the day

Pastor Rod Tuomi from Hibbing Christian Assembly has a five-minute “Thought from the Psalms” Monday through Friday on their church Facebook page. The first one was posted Monday 3/30. It is meant to bring hope and strength to people. facebook.com/hibbingchristianassembly2018
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.