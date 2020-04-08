Thought for the day

Pastor Rod Tuomi from Hibbing Christian Assembly has a five-minute “Thought from the Psalms” Monday through Friday on their church Facebook page. The first one was posted Monday 3/30. It is meant to bring hope and strength to people. facebook.com/hibbingchristianassembly2018

