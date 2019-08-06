The Tamburitzans to perform at MDC

CHISHOLM — Performers with The Tamburitzans are bringing an abundance of youthful energy to the stage with their new production, “Symbols Expressions of Culture.”
The Tamburitzans, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based music and dance group, is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Friday on the stage of the amphitheater, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
“We are so excited to have this show back on the Iron Range, and we hope to get a great turnout,” Mara Brownlee, sales and events coordinator at MDC told the Tribune Press last week.
Chisholm is the fifth stop on a tour schedule that started earlier this month and concludes in May of 2020.
George Kresovich, artistic director for The Tamburitzans, said 28 staff performers are involved with the performance.
“We’re going to represent eight to nine international cultures — lively, colorful costuming and lively music,” Kresovich said.
The Tamburitzans have a long history of performing in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and at one point had a training facility at Lake Nebagamon, Wis.
Now in its 83rd season, the performers are students from Duquesne University and other colleges from the Pennsylvania area. They say they’re dedicated to preserving culture, while providing scholarships to its talented performers.
Advanced tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for ages 5-12. Ticket prices will increase the day of the performance.
Call 218-254-7959 for tickets, or more information.
Up until five years ago, the group was known as the Duquesne University Tamburitzans. In 2014 the Tamburitzans became a separate non-profit, expanding its membership to other area colleges.
