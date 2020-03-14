Moose Event center, next to Mikes Pub on Howard street was the place to be for live performances for the Female impersonators spring show. Owner Mike Eagan was happy to enjoy the show and get a hug. The performers and staff at Mikes practice personal hygiene so the Cornovirus would not keep them from having fun memory nights like these in our small community.

