New kindergarten student Ben Templeton plays with one of the toys in his classroom at Washington Elementary School in Hibbing Tuesday morning while his brothers, Tucker and Finn, check out the room.
Lincoln Elementary School fourth grader Addisyn Weyrauch unpacks her bag and sets up her locker during Tuesday's open house in Hibbing. The school year starts Wednesday morning for Hibbing students.
