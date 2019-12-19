Twin Metals Minnesota launched its underground copper-nickel mine plan into the environmental review stage on Wednesday, and by doing so, could have established the project as a national talking point in the 2020 election.
The idea of mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area is no stranger to high-level federal discussions. In 2016, the Obama administration ordered a two-year study on the Superior National Forest to see if the land was suitable for industrial activity, simultaneously denying mineral leases to Twin Metals.
That study was rescinded by the Trump Administration in 2018 before it was set to conclude, and any results of the review have not been released.
As seven Democratic hopefuls for the 2020 presidential race debated in Los Angeles on Thursday, three of them — Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg — have already taken a public stance opposing mining near the BWCA.
The two moderate Democrats in the race — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota — have not taken a public stance to date.
Biden’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this article. Klobuchar’s campaign referred the Mesabi Daily News to her Senate team, who did not return a request for comment.
“I think from Klobuchar, you are going to see the same approach that she had in her Senate races,” said Dr. Cynthia Rugeley, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, in an email. “I don't know, but I think it would be very hard for her, all of a sudden, to change on that. Biden and Klobuchar both have adopted positions that you can have a healthy environment and jobs too. That, I believe is where you are going to see them land on this issue.”
Both presidential candidates have staked themselves as the ones that can carry rural areas and critical states in the Midwest and Rust Belt. On the campaign trail, Klobuchar has highlighted her Iron Range roots with stories about her late grandfather, a former underground miner in Ely, and in the past has supported mining jobs working in parallel to environmental initiatives.
Biden has routinely gone back to his Pennsylvania beginnings that earned him the moniker “Middle Class Joe.” He served as vice president under the Obama administration when it levied the 2016 land withdrawal and study.
As for the other candidates, they’ve come down early on the side of the environmental voters, though Rugeley notes they are seeking primary voters over general election appeal at this stage.
For her part, Warren was the first to oppose mining near the Boundary Waters, promising before an August visit to Minnesota to “stop all mining on federal public lands” if she becomes president. Before a November appearance in Minneapolis, Sanders also pledged to block the Twin Metals project if elected.
Buttiegieg took a less forceful and directed tone in October saying he was committed to protecting public lands.
“These resources belong to all Americans, yet the current administration is trying to open up many such areas to potentially harmful projects,” he said. “My Administration will reverse that and preserve these lands for future generations.”
The business of Twin Metals and effects of copper-nickel mining are unlikely to be a turning point in the 2020 race, but such issues do underscore the nationwide rural and urban divide, which is often highlighted locally by the Republican-leaning Eighth Congressional District that flipped to the GOP in 2018 when electing Rep. Pete Stauber.
Rugeley noted that Trump’s 16-point margin in 2016, compared to Stauber 5.5-point win in 2018 shows the district isn’t as deeply Republican as the last presidential election indicated. The difference, she said, is the voting practices in Duluth and from unions have been unable to override the GOP voters lately, creating the flip.
She said Democrats in 2020 don’t need to win rural areas like the Iron Range to win Minnesota, but do need to counter Republican gains by increasing turnout and staying in contention in those rural parts.
Taking a moderate approach of supporting jobs and the environment, a winning strategy for Gov. Tim Walz in 2018 and one she expects Klobuchar and Biden to take, could be the right path for the party.
“That seems to be the most moderate appeal,” Rugeley said. “A Democrat does not have to carry the rural vote. They do have to be able to offset that rural vote with urban/suburban voters and also by not getting overwhelmed in rural areas. Biden, in particular, makes strong appeals to rural, labor union Democrats.”
What Democrats want — a more moderate or more liberal candidate — will start to reveal itself in February’s Iowa caucus and Minnesota’s first-in-nation primary on March 3.
