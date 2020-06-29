The Hibbing Mineview is open!

Tristan Hollingstroth, 6, looks up at the 240 ton truck towering above him Monday morning at the Mineview in Hibbing. The tourist site opened over the weekend for the first time this season after being delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to a large collection of mining equipment the site offers birds eye views of both the active HibTac pit and the city of Hibbing.
