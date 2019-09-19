CHISHOLM — “An effective response to Minnesota’s aging workforce requires businesses and communities working together to develop flexible strategies attuned to each region’s economy and demographics.”
That piece of information comes from the newly released University of Minnesota’s report on the statewide aging workforce. Eighteen months ago, the Minneapolis-based Humphrey School of Public Affairs’ Courageous Conversations Project formed a commission of legislators, issue experts, business leaders and community advocates to visit five cities across the state, including Chishom, Marshall, Minneapolis, Thief River Falls and Austin, in order to open up a dialogue about the vast employment gap following the aging workers of the baby boomer generation retiring.
“Small towns and rural areas are older and are experiencing the workforce punch more severely,” according to a press release from Caitlin Hurley, public relations consultant at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday. “While 32 percent of urban Minnesotans are age 50 or above, that rate rises to 38 percent of large town residents, 41 percent of small town residents, and 44 percent of rural Minnesotans.”
A briefing of the report reiterates common knowledge that Minnesota’s population is aging. But it goes on to say that people 65 years old and over making up about 15 percent of the state’s total population in 2015. That figure is expected to rise to 21 percent by 2030. “The graying of Minnesota is reflected in the aging workforce,” which results into less employees and ultimately a significant labor shortage, the report reads.
“If unemployment rates hold constant, we can expect only an average 0.35 percent annual growth in employment between 2016 and 2022, due in large part to the increasing retirement rate of the baby boomer generation, and decreasing labor force participation of youth, particularly between the ages of 16 and 21,” the report reads.
The state is not banking on young people to fill the gaps left by retiring older workers. In 1970, the child population was 3.4 times as large as the 65-plus population. But projections are showing that the state’s 65-plus population will be more numerous than the entire child population under age 18 by 2035.
“This demographic shift among age groups is unprecedented in Minnesota,” the report reads.
Community leaders across the state have offered recommendations, including the offering of time flexibility to older workers, provide training and retraining to older workers and updating human resource strategies and refining hiring practices to more effectively recruit older workers. Other suggestions included thinking differently about what “work” and “employment might mean. For example, remote positions could be supported from the expansion of broadband infrastructure throughout Greater Minnesota.
“Some people don’t want to work a four-hour work week anymore,” said Jared Cuoco, a recruitment specialist based for Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. when speaking in a Chisholm forum. That really helps us to try to influence some of our older workers to say, ‘You know what? I can stay here [and work at 50 percent or 60 percent time.]’ At most locations they’ll still be eligible [for benefits].”
A Tower resident named Karel Winkelaar, 67, told the forum participants that the state should engage employees in conversations to identify their future work plans instead of presuming they want to retire at a certain age. “I really want to work,” Winkelaar said. “I’m not ready to retire. I think it keeps you mentally in better shape, physically in better shape. Right now, I get the opportunity to do the things that I really want to do.”
Other suggestions included removing requirements for job postings and making the application process more accessible for older workers.
The report also shows the need to acknowledge regional differences in workforce needs.
In Minneapolis, employers shared their need for higher-skilled workers and from people in new immigrant communities who are seeking work.
In Marshall, a small agriculture and manufacturing town in the southwestern part of the state, one woman reported that the shrinking workforce strained her ability to run a hog processing operation. “If you’ve ever loaded out a 290-pound pig, you realize it’s maybe not [a job[ for somebody aged 50 or more,” she said.
In Chisholm, small and moderately sized businesses are reporting the mining boom resulted in “large firms ‘poaching’ workers they trained, which left them particularly vulnerable even during a period of economic expansion and increased demand for their goods and services.”
In Thief River Falls, in the northwestern part of the state, an electronic parts manufacturer needs to bus in workers to fill its hiring demand.
The University of Minnesota report is scheduled to be discussed at a public forum at the Humphrey School on Monday, Sept. 23.
