VIRGINIA — The high school graduating Class of 2020 is one that will be remembered for many years to come.
It was the class that missed out on sharing the last days of school with fellow classmates, spring activities, the big countdown to a high school career filled with accomplishments.
The Class of 2020 had to adjust, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and safety restrictions — unable to participate in school-sponsored all-night graduation parties, graduation celebrations and the typical formal walkthroughs in caps and gowns, with crowds of family and friends providing a much-deserved send-off.
Area schools have found creative ways to honor graduates, from social-distancing car cruises to banners depicting the smiling faces of seniors displayed around towns.
And there is one more way the Class of 2020 is being honored.
Adams Publishing Group’s area newspapers joined with local sponsors to celebrate the Class of 2020 — by dedicating an entire online section of its websites to area graduates.
“Due to the restrictions that our area graduates are facing, the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune, Chisholm Tribune Press, Grand Rapids Herald-Review, and Walker Pilot Independent worked together with local area businesses to provide a website platform that celebrates the area grads,” said Phil Seibel, APG regional digital director for northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“Working closely with our area schools, we were able to upload the photos to the site where each individual graduate had an individual profile,” he said.
In addition to the online format, the graduation sections will be published in print form in the newspapers, beginning with the Mesabi Daily News today. Graduation sections will be published on May 31 in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, and on June 14 in the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Each newspaper is featuring profiles of graduates from particular schools.
The Mesabi Daily News’ graduation section includes, Virginia High School, Eveleth-Gilbert, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Mesabi East, East Range Academy, Northland Learning Center, North Woods School, South Ridge School, Vermilion Country School.
The Hibbing Daily Tribune includes, Hibbing High School, Chisholm High School, Cherry High School, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Greenway.
The Grand Rapids Herald-Review includes, Grand Rapids High School, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Bigfork, Greenway, Northern Lights Community School, Northland Remer High School.
“Thanks to generous sponsorships from our local business community, this platform was available at no cost to the schools or the graduates,” Seibel said. It is yet “another unique way to celebrate this milestone in their lives.”
Virtual graduation pages can be found at:
Graduates can submit forms for future plans to:
If a school is not listed, please email: pseibel@adamspg.com, and copy the school’s administrator. APG will reach out directly for names and photos to assure no one is missed.
Virtual graduation sponsors include: American Bank; Ameriprise Financial; ASAP Plumbing & Cooling; Blandin Foundation; C21 GR; City of Mountain Iron; Cobb Cook Grocery; Deerwood Bank; Enbridge; First National Bank, Coleraine; 4U Home Care; Grand Rapids State Bank; Hibbing Community College; Hibbing Public Utilities; Iron Mining Association; Iron Range Plumbing; Jenifer Ivanca — Farmers Insurance; Jubilee Foods; Keyboard Liquor; L&M Radiator; Lakehead Construction; Miners National Bank; Minnesota Discovery Center; First National Bank of Gilbert; Polymet; Ranger Chevorlet; Rupp Funeral Home; Ryan Financial Group; Sammy’s Pizza & Restaurant; Security State Bank; Super One; Valentini’s Supper Club; Virginia Co-op Credit Union; Woodland Bank.
