Editor’s Note: The Hibbing Daily Tribune is set to run excerpts from the book of essays, ‘Made Holy’ on the inside of the newspaper every Sunday in September as part of National Recovery Month. This is the third excerpt from ‘Made Holy,’ which explores love, loss and alcoholism on Minnesota’s Iron Range, and is written by Chisholm-born author Emily Arnason Casey. The book is available for purchase from Amazon or her publisher at the University of Georgia Press Crux.
•••
Before my parents sold the Burnt Shanty Lake cabin the year I turned thirty, I sometimes went there alone. It was down the road a mile or so from my grandparents' cabin, where my mother had spent her childhood summers and my aunt, uncle, and cousins stayed during the summer. One afternoon, my first summer home from college, I made the forty-minute drive from my parents' house to visit it. I parked the car at the top of the steep and winding driveway. The grass between the tire ruts grew to my knees. Birch and poplar trees stood tall. The quiet, cut only by the choir of birds, eased me. I carried a notebook and pen, and though I daydreamed about spending a month there with just a typewriter and a stack of books, I never stayed long. After a day spent immersed in solitude, as night hinted at the sky, I'd long for the noise of my large family, the traffic of daily life.
In the cabin, the window slid open. I found a rag and wiped the table. Cans of beans and jars of peanut butter were stacked beside bottles of bug spray and shampoo in a wooden cupboard my father had made. I left my notebook on the table and walked down to the dock; it groaned and swayed as I made my way to the end. I sat and looked down into the water. Both sides were weedy now, though the lily pads had not yet made their way to the swimming side of the dock. The island seemed so close, as though I might dive off the end of the dock and surface at its shore. My sisters and I had spent hours swimming back and forth to the island as girls, careful to never let our toes stray too deep and graze the weeds that lay at the bottom of the shallow parts of the lake.
From the dock, the cabin looked rundown: the red paint had faded and moss grew in places on the roof. Long, wispy grass bowed in the breeze. The front of the cabin stood on cinder blocks, which left a large crawl space. Lumber and lawn chairs and old toys collected there, along with perhaps a beat-up lawnmower. As soon as we arrived at the cabin for a stay, my father liked to cut the grass. The job of collecting the sticks in the yard so he could mow was preferred to sweeping and mopping the cabin floors or making beds and unpacking groceries. Other than a few pines my father had planted, the yard was filled with birch that grew tall into the sky. As a younger man, my father pole-climbed them to hang swings or once an enormous Styrofoam bear as a joke.
In ten years, my parents would sell the cabin they had bought the year after I, their first child, was born. And though we had only lived there during the summers, it was our first permanent home. The new owners would tear it down and rebuild. Perhaps they paved the impossible driveway that we had avoided navigating for fear of losing a muffler on one of our used cars, parking instead at the top of the hill and hiking in our stuff: coolers, blankets, bedding, paper bags of groceries, extra fuel for the lanterns, chubby paperbacks, and playing cards. By the time they sold the cabin we hadn't spent a significant amount of time there for at least fifteen years and more recently we had barely made a single summer visit. But it remained a nest of memory for me. My childhood tethered to its homey comforts.
~
The sunlight caught in the tall grass as I ran down the hill from the cabin to the lake. Ten years old, I chose my steps carefully in order to avoid hurting my feet on rough patches of grass or sharp sticks. I always ran the hill. Walking felt entirely a waste of time. The lake reflected sky and stood still in the morning light. An occasional breeze washed off its surface with a quiver. I stood alone beside the water waiting for someone to join me before slipping from the dock into the lake. Morning smelled and sounded different than any other part of the day: the angle of the sun and the chorus of birds, the soft comfort of a well-rested body, new with morning and youth, vibrant and eager, made it the best part of the day. All that long summer of my tenth year, the water of the lake offered relief from the heat and pleasure. I made an offering of my body, diving in, swimming long, floating on my back, watching the white, sun-crested clouds drift above. While on the hill, the cabin stood like a secret guardian of my inner world.
The cabin's red outer walls and big front windows faced the lake. From the beach, I looked up at the windows. I could see my mom in the loft standing over her bed, smoothing out the covers. My feet in the sand felt cool, and the smell of the hot sun baking the grass lingered in the breeze, creating that particular smell of summer at the cabin. I walked to the end of the wooden dock and peered down into water, tinted a sage green. Around the swimming side of the dock the bottom of the lake was sandy, but the other side was thick with weeds, its surface covered in slick green lily pads. I stood alone looking into the murky waters of the lake and then out across the water to the tiny island. Further, to the opposite shores with their tiny cabins, miniature speedboats, or smoke coiling from the chimneys of saunas in the evening.
I looked back at the cabin where my father was opening the sliding window he'd salvaged from his grandma's house. Diamond-shaped cut glass fashioned a mosaic belt across the top of the window; it slid back and forth on metal tracks. Contrasted with the sparseness of the rest of the cabin--its uninsulated walls and rustic furniture Dad scavenged from the open-pit dump nearby--it seemed a treasure.
"Dad!" I yelled, "Dad, are you coming?"
He looked through the window. "Go ahead, just stay close to the dock," he called back.
My feet curled around the rough wooden edge of the dock. I bent my knees, then launched myself out over the water. My hands in prayer above my head cut the water upon entry. Underwater, I kicked once, twice, and then surfaced too far beyond the dock. But no one was looking at me through the cabin windows, so I ducked down and swam out further, the water growing cooler with depth. On the floor of the lake, green weeds undulated over hidden treasures: lost toys, sunglasses, Mom's empty bottles of LaCroix mineral water blown in by the wind. I swam along the surface, careful never to let my foot kick deep enough to touch the bed of mossy weeds.
With no one watching, I floated on my back staring up at the sky imagining I was someone else. I liked to pretend to be the character from whatever book I was reading, to dream these other worlds pressed into my own. I got out, spread my towel over the dock, and lay down to warm myself in the sun. My sister Hannah appeared, interrupting my game of make believe. "Can I share your towel, Em?" she asked.
I looked up at her, feigning distress, "Where's yours?"
She shrugged. Without waiting for my response, she sat down at the end of the dock, away from my towel.
"Wanna come swimming with me, Em?"
"I just went swimming," I said and rolled over onto my side to look at her. She was chubbier than me and cuter. Her hair was blond and curly, and she wore a blue swimsuit with a white ruffle. During the years before she entered school and received speech therapy, I acted as her translator. Frequent ear infections had produced a slight speech impediment in her. Hannah would start to speak with confidence and then noticing the confusion in someone's face, her voice would trail off. I explained.
But she was eight now and her speech had improved.
"You go. Dad said we could go in if we stayed by the dock."
"No, I just wait for Mom," she said and turned away from me.
We would be close our entire lives, not because we spoke daily to each other (though sometimes we did), shared intimacies, and lived in the same town, but from a sisterly need: a desire to cleave--both to cling and to cut away from each other. She was my first sister, my first love and envy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.