HIBBING — Recycling was booming in the mid-1990s. John Sporer, who spent more than 30 years with the City of Hibbing’s Sanitation Department, can still remember it all: the cardboard collection initiative that started downtown and how it eventually worked its way into the alleys. The blue recycling bins that popped up at every home and the two trailers they used to collect it all as they went house-to-house.
Now the superintendent of the Public Works Department, Sporer leaned back in his chair, recalling how the sanitation employees would pull the heavy loads with a two-ton truck before dumping and transferring it multiple times on its way to the former Python’s Recycling, near where Hibbing Salvage is now.
Though the collection site changed throughout the years, on the other side was always a crew of people hand-sorting every single item. Eventually, the city decided to go about the recycling program differently: many of the individual bins were replaced by shared yard-and-a-half steel cans in the alleys. By the early 2000s, there was one bin for paper and one for other recyclables, like plastic. The simplified process meant city workers could pick up residential garbage one day and circle back to collect the recycling on a manageable schedule.
The tale of what unfolded over the next several years can be gleaned by glancing at old Hibbing Daily Tribune headlines: from 2002’s “Revamped Hibbing recycling program working” to 2007’s: “Hibbing has highest contamination level: residents to be re-educated on recycling.”
By 2008, the free, residential recycling pick-up program was shut down.
“The problem with that system was that the contamination far outweighed the good, because people would throw anything in there,” Sporer said. “If it was plastic, it would go in there — whether bicycles, lawn chairs, anything. The garbage got in the wrong cans.”
Those mixed loads would get dropped at county collection sites for sorting where the contamination levels meant otherwise recyclable items would end up landfilled — all while racking up extra costs for the city.
The well-intentioned program had failed. It was time for a complete reboot.
A new era of recycling
In 2010, the city hired a contractor and the Hibbing Green Center was born. Located at the old North Wastewater Treatment Plant off of Howard Street, the Hibbing Green Center operates with a self-service approach. Residents can pick-up free totes there for collecting recycling and then return it clean and sorted. The center is open three days a week (hours vary by season) and also provides locals with a free way to get rid of corrugated cardboard and compost. Sporer explained that once collected, the recyclables are hauled 10 miles southwest to the Hibbing Transfer Station off of Highway 169 and dumped into containers. Those containers are then brought about 30 miles northeast down Highway 37 to the county’s regional landfill and sorting station in Virginia.
“Recyclables are a cost item,” Sporer said, noting that every recyclable is handled a minimum of 10 times. “It costs more to pick it up than it’s worth, but you save your landfill space. That’s the plus, that you’re not filling that up.” He added, “At some point, we have to stop doing that — we have to stop landfilling.”
Champions of Sustainability
In the fall of 2017, the city installed its own employees at the Green Center. And though the city continues to pick-up cardboard from various area businesses and has select recycling bins at places like the schools, the crumble of the residential curbside program is still fresh in their minds. Opening recycling bins to find garbage, diapers and needles mixed in among plastic and shattered glass is a memory that leaves most reluctant to entertain any conversations about resurrecting an unmonitored, honor system-type program.
That’s where groups like Champions of Sustainability hopes to step in.
Champions formed last March with four local women convening around a table to see if their shared interest in environmental issues could be translated into action steps here in Hibbing. Angela Schweiberger, a yoga instructor and craniosacral therapist, was one of those women. As she told it, “We shared a similar concern for our planet, knowing that we could do better in terms of the level of stuff that we consume as individuals. Instead of being consumers, we could become sustainers.”
The group has since grown, welcoming new members at each of its monthly meetings inside the board room at the Hibbing Housing Authority. They launched a Facebook page, organized a citywide Earth Day clean-up last spring, got a recycling bin installed at the Little League field in Bennett Park, hosted a climate strike at City Hall this summer and even rolled a garbage truck through the Fourth of July parade with homemade cardboard signs. They’ve also partnered with Sporer, who describes the group as “passionate,” to get an Adopt-A-Road program going within the city, complete with a newly designed sign.
Throughout their public interactions, Schweiberger said they’ve noticed a common thread: many people want to see curbside recycling return. Even so, she knows it’s not that simple. “What we know now is that we don't really need to recycle more — we need to live in a way that requires us to recycle less,” she told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “We're not looking for the city to start the recycling program and to fix all these issues that we have.”
What they are looking for is to leave the door open to that possibility. The group endeavors to educate the public on common recycling errors and misconceptions in hopes that, over time, a curbside recycling program might become viable.
One example of their efforts is the pilot program at HRA, located off Seventh Ave. E. Members of Champions worked with Sporer to get two recycling containers installed there about a year ago. Much like the former alley bins, those residing immediately around the HRA are allowed to recycle there — with a few caveats.
“That’s a pilot project to see if it would work, if we could ever go back to having drop off sites,” Sporer said. “That’s monitored 24/7 with cameras, and so far so good with that. But it’s not filling up real fast. We don’t have to dump it much.”
People have already been caught putting non-recyclables in and in those cases, the people monitoring the bins tracked down the culprits and had them personally remove their garbage. Having guardians, like the janitors at the schools who personally sort the items, makes the process much more successful. So while members of Champions have approached him on several occasions about getting the drop-off stations back up around other parts of town, he knows how many hands and all the steps it takes for a program to work. He also knows contaminated recyclables cost the city dearly.
“That would be the only way it could possibly work — to educate the public on the proper things, otherwise the cost would outweigh the benefits.”
Schweiberger agrees but says the group is up for the challenge. She, like most of the members, is a believer in the “five Rs:” Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle. Particularly the first two. During the summer she teaches a course called Earth Savers for the College for Kids program. She teaches attendees how to reuse items — like turning old t-shirts into reusable grocery bags. Schweiberger, who is a mom of three, also visits seventh and eighth grade science and social studies classes to listen to the concerns of the younger generation. “They hear a lot about climate strikes and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and they're kind of wavering between wanting to do something about it and feeling a sense of hopelessness,” she said. “So I want them to know that there’s a group of adults that care, and I think that helps them feel like it’s not hopeless.”
A better tomorrow
Schweiberger’s path into the zero waste arena hasn’t been without its challenges, and at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Hibbing Public Library, she’ll give a free public talk to share about her journey. She’ll share how she’s managed to reduce her garbage enough that it fits in a mason jar in hopes of inspiring others to re-examine their own sustainability efforts.
“I’d love to see curbside recycling come back, but I also know that’s been tried before, and I know what the obstacles are,” she said. “If people don’t know what to do they're doing wrong, or only do it halfway, it’s not going to work.”
Even if people aren’t able to attend her talk, Schweiberger said the easiest way for anyone to start reducing their impact on the planet is to do a trash audit. “That means you go in your garbage can and look at what’s in it,” she said. Both paper and No. 1 and 2 plastics can be removed and recycled locally. The next step is to look at what’s left and decide if those products can be refused — straws, plastic bags, disposable cups — or if they can be reduced or reused. Rot is the last of the 5 Rs and Schweiberger noted that food scraps are compostable, even in the winter. “We just have to get irritated enough to change,” she said. With a laugh, she added, “And it doesn't mean we have to fight with each other.”
Looking ahead, the group hopes to spearhead an effort in Hibbing to follow Duluth’s lead and enforce a plastic bag ordinance. They’re also making big plans for a big splash ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day next year.
“We’re just trying to maintain what we’re doing now, and we have a lot of ideas of things we might want to try,” Sporer said. “If people have ideas, I encourage them to contact us or join the Champions of Sustainability group. Everything is a great idea, we just have to see if it’s feasible.” He added. “Everything is tax dollars, especially with recycling where everything is a cost item.”
WHAT CAN BE RECYCLED AT THE HIBBING GREEN CENTER & HOW TO DO IT
Recycling Basics: Clean and separate your recyclables. Remove all lids, caps and pumps. Remove paper labels, when possible. Recycling must be loose (no bags, boxes, strings or ties).
Paper Products: Newspaper, mail, magazines, copier and printer paper, magazine up to half inch thick, junk mail (minus plastic cards and envelope windows), paperboard like cereal and soda boxes, pressed paper. No pizza boxes, paper plates, paper towels, egg cartons or napkins.
Corrugated Cardboard: Must be broken down (flattened) and cut to manageable sizes (24-inch squares maximum).
Glass: Brown, green and clear glass. Bottles and jars only. Rinse out and remove caps and metal rings. OK to leave labels. No window (plate) glass, light bulbs, mirrors, dishes, or glassware.
Plastic: Plastic containers labeled No. 1 or 2. Rinse and remove caps. OK to leave labels. No toys, product packaging, No. 2 plastic bags, No. 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7 plastics or motor oil containers.
Metal: All beverage, vegetable and soup cans, aluminum (soda) and bi-metal cans, etc. Rinse and remove caps and metal rings. No paint cans.
Cartons: Gabled cartons (milk, cream, or juice cartons) or aseptic (juice boxes, soup and broth cartons, wine cartons). Rinse and remove caps. Recycle along with plastics and metal cans.
