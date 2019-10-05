One of America's oldest steel companies is acquiring a stake in the nation's newest steelmaking facility.
And there's hope that it could someday trickle down to the Iron Range.
United States Steel Corporation and Big River Steel in a few weeks become partners in Big River Steel's modern, flat-rolled mini mill in Osceola, Arkansas.
Under the $700 million deal announced Tuesday, U.S. Steel becomes 49.9 percent owner of Big River Steel.
The partnership means U.S. Steel, an 118-year-old integrated steelmaker that uses blast furnaces to produce steel, instantly becomes a major player in the nation's rapidly-growing electric arc mini mill steelmaking industry.
Big River Steel opened in 2017 in northeast Arkansas, not far from the Mississippi River.
“Our new partnership with Big River is designed to accelerate our strategy to offer our customers the 'best of both' by bringing together the capabilities of integrated and mini mill steel production,” said David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer in a news release. “Big River operates the most advanced, state-of-the-art and sustainable steel mill in North America, and our investment would ultimately strengthen our competitive positioning in highly-strategic steel-end markets, creating an unmatched value proposition for our stakeholders.”
Big River Steel was built at a cost of $1.3 billion. It's the newest and most advanced flat-rolled steel mill in North America. It's the world's only LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified steel mill. Big River Steel produces steel products to almost 200 customers in the automotive, energy, construction and agriculture industries. A $1.2 billion project is underway to increase steelmaking capacity to 3.3 million tons from its 1.65 million ton-per-year capacity.
“Five years ago, we started Big River with five employees and BIG ideas and today we are partnering with a company started by Andrew Carnegie 118 years ago,” said David Stickler, Big River Steel chief executive officer. “As partners with U.S. Steel, we intend to prove to the world that the best way to make steel is by combining the best of traditional integrated steel making with the best of electric arc furnace steel making.”
Modern, efficient mini mills like Big River Steel are capturing a larger and larger share of domestic raw steelmaking production.
In 1980, traditional blast furnaces produced 72 percent of the nation's raw steel, according to the ArcelorMittal web site. In 2018, blast furnaces produced 32 percent of the nation's raw steel.
Two U.S. Steel blast furnaces at its Gary Works in Indiana are currently idled.
With construction of a $215 million, 1.6 million-ton-per-year electric arc furnace underway at its Fairfield Works near Birmingham, Alabama, the partnership with Big River Steel will give U.S. Steel two electric arc facilities. That furnace is expected to become operational in the second half of 2020.
Big River Steel uses 180 tons of scrap, pig iron and hot briquetted iron to produce steel in its DC electric arc furnace.
Burritt says the deal creates an integrated and mini mill footprint that minimizes the risk of operational and financial execution while maximizing the potential for value creation. It also transforms U.S. Steel's North American footprint, increasing the company's annual raw steel capacity to about 21.9 million tons.
The deal is expected to close Oct. 31.
It's impact, if any, on the Iron Range, is uncertain.
“Our mining operations in Minnesota long have been and will continue to be a very important part of our strategy,” Meghan Cox, U.S. Steel manager, external relations said Wednesday. “This announcement would ultimately enable U.S. Steel to offer our customers the 'best of both' – bringing together the benefits of integrated and mini mill steel production to strengthen our competitive positioning and product offering in strategic end markets. It is business as usual, and our responsibility to work safely remains the same. While it is too early to speculate on an potential future actions, the transformed footprint and facility diversification provide an opportunity for U.S. Steel to consider future business options.
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. U.S. Steel is also part-owner of Hibbing Taconite.
Mini mills like Big River Steel use recycled scrap and high-value iron such as direct-reduced iron to produce steel.
U.S. Steel feeds iron ore pellets made on the Iron Range into blast furnaces to make steel.
To meet the needs of electric arc steelmakers, development of a direct-reduced iron facility on the Iron Range, would help the industry supply a growing market.
Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm, says area lawmakers will reach out to U.S. Steel to discuss how the partnership may impact its Iron Range facilities, specifically the potential to build a direct-reduced iron plant on the Iron Range that could help feed Big River Steel.
“You would think they would need iron units,” said Tomassoni. “I could see the potential for that. We're going to definitely talk to them about the possibilities.”
Under the deal, U.S. Steel has an option to within four years acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Big River Steel at an agreed-upon price formula based on Big River's achievement of certain metrics.
Until U.S. Steel assumes majority ownership, U.S. Steel may not be in position to make major decisions about raw materials supply sources, said Tomassoni.
However, there's potential for the deal to benefit the Iron Range, he said.
“Anytime something like this happens, it could be good for the Iron Range,” said Tomassoni. “I would love to see something happen.”
