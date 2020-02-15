IRON RANGE — Technology mini-grants have been awarded to regional nonprofits by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, from a portion of its Blandin Broadband Community grant.
“Through the Blandin Broadband grant, we’ve been able to assist our valued partners in tourism, namely organizations that serve visitors and help preserve our area’s history,” said Beth Pierce, executive director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, in a press release. “Ultimately, these grants will impact the visitor experience – whether tourists or locals - in a positive way, and help these nonprofits achieve their own goals.”
Grants were given to Club Mesabi, Embarrass Township-Finnish Homestead Tours, Eveleth Heritage Society, Hibbing Historical Society Museum, Hibbing Tourist Center, Iron Range Historical Society, Camp Vermilion, the Lyric Center for the Arts, Minnesota Museum of Mining, Minnesota Discovery Center, SISU Heritage-Nelimark Museum, and Virginia Area Historical Society.
Each of these organizations received a technology audit through Northeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center to identify their technology needs and provide recommendations on how best to use the grants.
Projects recommended included the implementation of ecommerce, donation and membership sales to organizations’ websites, the purchase of scanners and software to assist with record-keeping and document storage, purchase of cloud storage and training, enhancing photo assets, and website updates.
“The Iron Range Historical Society is excited to be a recipient of a Blandin Broadband technology grant,” Mike Sterk, president of the Iron Range Historical Society board of directors, said in the statement. “The grant will be used to purchase a scanner and upgrade our social media and website so that we can make more of our vast photograph, document and newspaper collections available to a wider audience.”
“The Blandin Broadband Communities Program is a two-year, intensive partnership with the Blandin Foundation to advance local broadband initiatives,” according to the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. “The Iron Range Tourism Bureau is part of the 2019-2020 Iron Range Broadband Communities cohort, and is a nonprofit destination marketing organization that serves the communities of Aurora, Biwabik, Chisholm, Embarrass, Eveleth, Gilbert, Hibbing, Hoyt Lakes, Mountain Iron, Virginia and surrounding townships.”
Other initiatives in the Blandin Broadband Communities Program being undertaken by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau include: creation of a virtual reality mine tour, a talent attraction website, a digital map of arts and artists, and a local ‘good news’ campaign. For more information, contact Pierce at beth@ironrange.org or 218-749-8161.
