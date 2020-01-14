Teamsters Local 320 plan strike for Wednesday

IRON RANGE — For Todd Lopac, a 51-year-old heavy equipment operator for St. Louis County Public Works Department, it’s not uncommon during the winter months to plow snow from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. But today marks the first time in his seven years with either the county or Teamsters Local 320 that he will join about 20 of his co-workers on the picket line outside of the county garage in Hibbing.
“Still, nobody is upset that we’re going to strike,” Lopac, of Mountain Iron, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Tuesday afternoon following the union’s announcement that 168 members would strike for the first time in recent memory throughout the county at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. “They believe in what they’re standing up for and everybody’s behind everybody.”
Several hours earlier, the snow fell across the Iron Range as the Teamsters Local 320 posted a Facebook message, saying the union would “engage in a county-wide work stoppage” and hold “ongoing pickets at each Public Works Department location and mobile pickets are to follow Public Works vehicles should they be deployed absent Teamster drivers.” How long will the strike last? “Teamsters Local 320 is prepared to continue the strike until the demands of the members are met.”
“This was a tough decision for the membership to make,” Brian Aldes, the Teamsters Local 320 secretary treasurer and principal officer, said in the statement. “However, the Teamsters employed by St. Louis County deserve parity of benefits with the civil service and merit employees.”
At 6,860 square miles, St. Louis County is the largest county in Minnesota. The union members are responsible for plowing 3,300 miles of roads. By striking, the county — which is broken up into several districts with shops in Duluth, Hibbing and Virginia, among other cities — is being immediately tasked to figure out how the roads will be plowed in a week when forecasters are predicting a hazardous weather outlook of 2 to 6 inches or more in the northeastern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
When asked for comment Tuesday, St. Louis County Communications Manager Dana Kazel told the HDT in email that “at this point we are not planning to release a statement today” but she did direct reporters to a county website detailing information on its contingency plans.
“The county would remain operational during a work stoppage,” the website reads. “We would continue to plow roads. We have contingency plans that include calling on supervisors and other staff who are licensed and qualified for plowing.” The site added, “Should there be a significant weather event across the entire county, the response time would be delayed for us to clear all the roads.”
This is the first strike here in recent memory, with both sides having described a plow strike in 2011 that was called off after a last-minute deal was reached. The strike follows more than 33 hours of mediation since November 2019. Now the union plans to “keep the lines of communication open” with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services in case St. Louis County requests additional mediation following its final contract offer.
“These hardworking employees make a daily commitment to drive into blizzard conditions when most folks avoid inclement weather,” Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 recording secretary and chief negotiator, said in the statement. “These employees spend nights, holidays, and weekends clearing roads in dangerous conditions and will not continue to be second class employees.”
The decision to strike
During a phone interview, Aldes told the HDT that “it’s unfortunate that it’s come to this.
It was in mid-December when the Teamsters Local 320 voted 112-1 to authorize the first step toward a possible strike. The union waited until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 before jumping on the opportunity to file an intent to strike to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County.
Last Saturday, St. Louis County made its “Last Best Final Offer,” a three-year contract proposal including base wage increases of 2 percent, with an additional $0.55 per hour in 2020 and 2.25 in both 2021 and 2022, according to a press release. The county also proposed a higher starting wage rate — nearly 4 percent higher — for new snowplow operators, and other revisions to wage schedules that allow employees to accelerate through the salary ranges faster. Employees would receive wage increases of 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent and scheduled paid step increases averaging 3.8 percent.
Despite agreeing on several terms, the “sticking point,” as phrased by Kazel, remained the sick leave accrual cap.
County management greenlighted an increase the maximum sick leave accrual from 1,250 hours to 1,350 hours but rejected the union’s request for 1,500-hour payout.
“The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs,” the release read.
Ultimately, the Teamsters Local 320 voted 117-8 to reject the county’s final contract offer.
St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray said in an emailed statement that “we are disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote rejecting this Last Best Final Officer.” He continued, “It was a solid proposal that was fair to our employees, is consistent with what other bargaining units have overwhelmingly approved, and respectful of the financial impact on our taxpayers.”
The union’s 10-day cooling off period ended Monday and Tuesday marked the first day its members could have initiated a strike against the county.
As Aldes told the story to the HDT on Tuesday, he and Skoog sat on the phone for “several hours” on Tuesday with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services “to try and facilitate conversation with the employer, which doesn’t seem interested in compromise with regard to the issues of the membership.”
Soon afterward, Skoog made the announcement on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday morning, “ATTENTION ST LOUIS COUNTY TEAMSTERS….The strike will begin tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m., call the Strike Hotline immediately for strike details.”
Lopac, who was on the union’s negotiating team this past year and works as a steward in the Hibbing office, which includes 15 plow operators, considered the morning to come. “We want a few things here and there that they’re not willing to talk anymore about and we have to make a decision on how we’re going to strike.”
