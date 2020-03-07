Teaming up

Students in the Hibbing High School's Building and Construction course teamed up with Hibbing Police Department's Officer Joe Burns and K-9 Chase. This week Chase joined the students to try out his new training equipment at the school.

 Photo courtesy of Bluejacket Career Academies Facebook page

Students in the Hibbing High School’s Building and Construction Career Academy course teamed up with Hibbing Police Department’s Officer Joe Burns and K-9 Chase to build Chase’s new agility equipment. The equipment was donated by Minnesota Twist Drill and after being assembled by the students will find a permanent home near North Hibbing.

