Teaming up

Students in the Hibbing High School’s Building and Construction Career Academy course teamed up with Hibbing Police Department’s Officer Joe Burns and K-9 Chase to build Chase’s new agility equipment. The equipment was donated by Minnesota Twist Drill and after being assembled by the students will find a permanent home near North Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.