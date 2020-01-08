Team 12U takes first place

The Hibbing/Chisholm Youth Hockey Assocation (HCYHA) 12U team took first place in the home tournament held December 6, 7, 8, 2019. The Championship game was against the Edina Hornets.  Head Coach is Josh Renskers. Assistant coaches are Scott McCormick, TJ Renskers and Josh McDowell. HCYHA hosted the eight-team tournament and there were about 115 players from the state in attendance.

 Photo submitted

