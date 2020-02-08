CHISHOLM — Teachers in the Chisholm School District have a deeper understanding of the role diversity plays in the classroom after attending a training session on cultural competency last month.
The training is a new requirement for maintaining a teaching license in the state of Minnesota.
Appreciative for the training offered by the district, the Chisholm teachers recently wrote a thank you note to the school board. In that letter, the teachers said sessions are often capped at 50 attendees and fill up fast. They credited School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard for taking action immediately upon hearing their dilemma and arranging for the training in the Chisholm School District.
During the day-long training session led by staff from the Minnesota Department of Education, Chisholm teachers completed four modules on cultural competency.
What is cultural competency training?
"Cultural competency training" means a training program that promotes self-reflection and discussion, including but not limited to all of the following topics: racial, cultural and socioeconomic groups; American Indian and Alaskan native students; religion; systemic racism; gender identity, including transgender students; sexual orientation; language diversity; and individuals with disabilities and mental health concerns,” according to information found on the state revisor website.
It goes on to state, “Training programs must be designed to deepen teachers’ understanding of their own frames of reference, the potential bias in these frames, and their impact on expectations for and relationships with students, students’ families and the school communities…”
Feedback from the teachers
Teresa Allen, a science instructor at Chisholm High School, told the Chisholm Tribune Press in an email, “I personally feel that the training will benefit the district staff and students by allowing teachers to bridge topics that surround us on a daily basis. A take away from the training was that I have to meet new challenges with openness and empathy.”
Allen said the final of the four modules covered in the training helped the teachers with beginning an action plan and also encouraged them to be more culturally mindful to all who cross their paths.
Marissa Pessenda, a fourth grade teacher at Chisholm Elementary echoed that, noting that she feels the cultural competency training helped her view scenarios from other perspectives and to determine additional ways to be inclusive in the classroom.
“As an educator, I want to help my students learn about so many things, one of those being cultures,” wrote Pessenda.
She went on to say that she feels it’s important to teach students who they are without letting a preconceived notion of what it means to have a background that is different or the same as others get in the way.
“I do think cultural competency training helped me view scenarios from others’ perspectives and determine additional ways to be inclusive in the classroom with students of all cultures and backgrounds while supporting students equitably,” Pessenda said.
Kristen Copp, a third grade teacher at Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, also shared her viewpoint, saying, “We were made aware of the frames of reference from other perspectives and how we can affect how our students perceive culture in our classroom.”
The presenters shared personal experiences for the staff to relate to, she said.
