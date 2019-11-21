Teacher grants

Alpha Delta Kappa, a professional group of women educators, raises monies for all components of education. Pictured in this photo are three of the 2019 Teacher Grant recipients from left: Gina Delgrande, Melyssa Stilinovich, and Dr. Roopa Joshi. Not pictured, but also awarded are: Jennifer Showalter, Rachel Maki, Susan Nelson, Kris Wudinich, Jen Forer and Christi Estey. A total of $3,000 was given to these instructors to be used for special projects and innovative ideas in their classrooms
