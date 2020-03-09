Taking a shortcut

A cross country skier takes a shortcut across the frozen surface of Carey Lake in Hibbing Monday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30's and low 40's for much of the week.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

A cross country skier takes a shortcut across the frozen surface of Carey Lake in Hibbing Monday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30’s and low 40’s for much of the week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments