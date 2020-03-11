Take first place

Congratulations to the Hibbing 4th Grade Blue team for winning 1st place at the Hibbing Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 9. They finished the season 23-1. Way to go, Coach Jadyn Colbaugh and the Hibbing Blue team.

 Photo submitted

Congratulations to the Hibbing 4th Grade Blue team for winning 1st place at the Hibbing Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 9. They finished the season 23-1. Way to go, Coach Jadyn Colbaugh and the Hibbing Blue team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments