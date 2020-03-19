Take first place

The Chisholm Tire rink recently captured first place at the Curl Mesabi Senior Men’s Bonspiel held in Eveleth. Team members are Gary Kleffman, Tom Schleppegrell, Joe Roberts and Bob Perkovich.  They defeated the Tim Drobnik Rink from Eveleth, 6-2.

 photo submitted

