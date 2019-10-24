Swim team support

Pictured: Right to Left (Front) Claire Furlong, Cady Rancourt, Makenna Kriske. (Back) Meghan Minne, Asst. Coach Ross Harvey, Joni Dahl, Head Coach Mike Veneziano, Natalie Skorich. The MN Masters Nortlanders swim club recently presented the Hibbing High School Swim program with a donation of $200 to be used toward the purchase of equipment. The Nortlanders swim club meets the second Monday of each month for a fun swim practice to promote health, camaraderie, and swimming as sport for adults.
