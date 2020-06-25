Sweet treats at the Farmer's Market

Hayden “Little Cupcake Queen” Skalko smiles behind her face shield as she hands a customer her change at the Virginia Farmer’s Market Thursday afternoon. Hayden bakes and sells sweet treats with her grandmother Claudia Skalko. The market has a new home this year along the shore of Silver Lake. Market hours are Thursday’s from 2:30 to 6:00.

 Mark Sauer

