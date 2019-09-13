Surprise award

Students in Tammy Sweeney's third grade class at the Lincoln Elementary School received a surprise award from Arrowhead Orthodontics. The donation was part of Arrowhead Orthodontic’s “Operation Back to School” contest and Mrs. Sweeney’s class won thanks to a nomination by Becca Gouldin.

