CHISHOLM — When the school bells ring on Sept. 3, students at Chisholm Elementary will be greeted by a new school principal.
Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard has taken on the additional role of principal at Chisholm Elementary, fourth to sixth grade. She told the Tribune Press last Thursday that she is looking forward to having more interaction with students that comes along with being a principal.
“I’ll be busy, but I like being busy,” Blanchard said. “I missed kids and getting to know groups of kids — it’s going to be fun.”
Blanchard and Mark Morrison, the new principal at Chisholm High School, are replacing Rick Aldrich, who is on a one-year leave of absence. Aldrich was recently hired as the new superintendent for the Hibbing School District.
In 2017, Blanchard, a former principal for the Cass Lake-Bena School District, was hired as the Chisholm Superintendent, bringing with her 11 years of experience as a principal. In her educational career, Blanchard noted she has worked with children in all age groups.
Blanchard, who is also the district’s community education director, anticipates the transition in the principal’s office to be smooth, given the outstanding teaching staff in place at Chisholm Elementary.
“Staff at the elementary are very experienced,” she said. “It’s an easier transition when you have the experienced and quality teachers we have here.”
One of the focuses Blanchard is planning for this school year is math instruction based on the standards, with a goal of increasing students’ math scores.
Blanchard is also looking forward to working with staff on expanding on technology at Chisholm Elementary. Smart Boards are being added at the sixth grade level and will complement the 1-to-1 Chromebook initiative started last year.
The four and fifth grade classes have computers on wheels, also referred to by students and staff as “cow carts” that aid in teaching technology.
During the summer months, Blanchard and her staff have attended training on building-wide behavior management as have their colleagues at the Vaughan-Steffensrud. This new training will be used along with a positive behavior intervention strategy called Bluestreak Pride, already in place. Bluestreak Pride rewards students for exhibiting positive behaviors identified in the strategy, such as showing respect.
