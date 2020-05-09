Super troopers

Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Association presents a $1,500 donation to Sue Estee at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank for our Minnesota families in need Tuesday, May 5. Pictured with Sue are Travis Pearson, Justin Rock and Tesa Johnson. The troopers made donations of $1,500 at five food bank locations around the state.
