HIBBING — Friends of Suoma Joutsi weren’t going to let her 100th birthday slip by without some fanfare.
On Thursday, the actual date of Joutsi’s birthday, they lined up their vehicles to conduct a parade from the Memorial Building past her house, beeping their horns and waving.
Joutsi smiled as she proudly waved a Finnish flag as she watched the procession make its way past her house. One of her friends stepped outside of her vehicle and waived an American and Finnish flag as she smiled in return.
Friends and neighbors from outside the area also reached out to Joutsi on her special day.
“I’m so surprised — I can’t believe that they started calling at 7 a.m. this morning,” Joutsi said.
Before noon she’d received a phone call from a former neighbor of hers from Finland, who sang a traditional song. Birthday wishes also came from old friends from Canada and New York.
“I’m so thankful for my health and everything,”Joutsi said.
She’s especially grateful for her son, who she said helps her out with everything.
“Very, very nice,” she said.
The big celebration to commemorate this milestone in Joutsi’s life was planned to take place at the Kaliva Hall in Virginia later this month. Like so many gatherings planned recently, the party had to be canceled to abide by social distancing guidelines put in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Paula Woodward, a longtime friend of Joutsi’s credited Shirley Johnson, another of her friends for coming up with the idea of having a parade.
“We want to do something for her — she’s a fine, fine woman,” Woodward said of Joutsi.
Originally, they planned it to be a surprise, but closer to the date of the parade, they let Joutsi in on their plans.
Woodward accurately predicted Joutsi would let the party cancelation get to her.
“I think being 100 and having gone through the second World War in Finland, she has her act together very tightly,” Woodward said.
It was in 1951, when Woodward was just 10 years old, that she accompanied her mother to Joutsi’s house for the first time. Their Finnish heritage played a role in the friendship that has endured nearly 70 years.
“We met at her house in Hibbing, we’re both Finnish immigrants,” Woodward said. “The reason I got to know her obviously is because she spoke Finnish.”
In her younger years, Woodward recalled Jousti kept busy with housework and raising her two children. She also enjoyed doing ceramics and spending time at the lake with her family.
In 2017 Joutsi was featured in the Hibbing Daily Tribune for being awarded the first class medal of the Order of the White Rose of Finland for her military merit during World War II. The honor was bestowed on her by Finland President Sauli Niinisto.
Woodward and Joutsi continue to embrace their Finnish heritage and are members of the Finnish American and Friends Club in Hibbing.
“She’s the oldest member,” Woodward said of Joutsi.
Woodward was also quick to point out that at 100 her friend still leads a very active lifestyle.
“She still does her own housework and is very sharp in mind,” she said. “She still bakes and is very fond of her cat, Rusty Boy.”
