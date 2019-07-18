Children attending Thursday's Hibbing Public Library Summer Reading Celebration enjoy time in a bounce house set up on the Hibbing City Hall lawn.
Jace Carlson plays in a cloud of floating bubbles while attending Thursday’s Hibbing Public Library Summer Reading Celebration in front of City Hall.
