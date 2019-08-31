From left, Pastor Kevin Norton, Brenda Mancini and Beci Finney share a laugh by the campfire at a Community Backyard BBQ hosted by Hibbing Alliance Church Wednesday evening.

From left, Violet, Skylar and Killian roast hotdogs over the campfire.

Lillian and Daniel Bush sit on the grass cooking hotdogs over the fire.

