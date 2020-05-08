CHISHOLM — Ironbound Studios has come through with loan payments to the Chisholm Economic Development Authority and Chisholm Development Commission (EDA/CDA).
City Administrator Bill Manney on Wednesday told the Tribune Press that the studio made a $10,000 payment on May 1.
“This payment brings them current with their loan payment through April,” Manney wrote in an email to the Tribune Press.
Mayor John Champa on Wednesday also commented on the situation, saying he was “happy they are making these payments.” He added, “They said they would.” Still, Champa noted that he didn’t know if Ironbound would be able to come up with the funds to pay what is still owed to the city.
The breakdown of money owed approved by the council meeting last month, minus the EDA/CDA loan payment is as follows: $3,500 for rent between November 2019 and March; $13,173 for Minnesota Energy utility payments, which includes the cost of turning on the gas service to the leased space in city hall back in November 2019; and $37,252 to repair the fire suppression system, which the city attributes to a freeze up in the leased space. The city did not charge Ironbound for replacement of the sprinkler heads, which was determined not to be related to the freeze up.
“It’s in the attorney’s hands,” Champa said. “There’s not a lot we can do.”
The period for the studio to cure a 60-day notice from the city expired last month. A request for an extension by Steven Sanders, a representative from Ironbound was denied by the Chisholm City Council.
At last month’s city council meeting, City Attorney Bryan Lindsay pointed out that the courts aren’t really currently open for situations involving hold over tenants, while adding that Emergency Executive Order 20-14, signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz last month, puts a moratorium on eviction type actions. Lindsay urged the city council to work with Ironbound on vacating the space they’ve occupied in city hall since October 2015.
Champa said the city doesn’t have any immediate plans for the space, and will be exploring its options.
