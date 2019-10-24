CHISHOLM — Classes at the Vaughan-Steffensrud School resumed on Thursday, following the building being closed for two days due to a power outage. The problem was attributed to moisture causing the circuit breakers at the school building to trip.
School administrators moved to cancel classes when the power was disrupted on Tuesday and students from the Vaughan-Steffensrud (preschool through third grade) were transported across town to the Chisholm Elementary (fourth through sixth grade building). An instant alert message was sent out to parents to notify them of the problem, and instructing them where to pick up their children.
Knowing the issue wouldn’t be solved by the following day, administrators made the decision to conduct classes for the estimated 131 first through third grade students at Chisholm Elementary. Classes were called off for the early childhood and kindergarten classes for the second day in a row.
For some, combining classes on Wednesday for the first through third graders and the fourth through sixth graders was a hit for both students and staff.
“The teachers used the time for things like reading buddies,” Chisholm School Superintendent and Chisholm Elementary Principal Janey Blanchard said on Thursday. “The younger ones loved seeing their older siblings, and the older ones loved seeing their former teachers.”
Jeffrey Hancock, principal at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary agreed.
“It was great,” Hancock said, adding that the successful day was a team effort, involving teachers and other school staff. Blanchard added: “All of the staff from the kitchen, to teachers, paras, custodians, bus drivers and the business office stepped up and made it an easy experience for everyone. Hancock continued: “I want to put out a great big thank you to the teachers, para-educators and staff — they made it happen,” Hanock said. “They were so prepared and so organized.”
Blanchard said the ground water issue following the conduit, resulted in moisture tripping the breakers.
As a temporary solution, she said crews drilled additional holes in the conduit to allow drainage. Plans are to dig up the line next spring and come up with a more permanent solution.
